Fiji cleared from the European Union tax blacklist

Fiji has officially been removed from the European Union list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

Fiji was first placed on the EU blacklist in March 2019 and was required to address issues related to tax transparency, fair taxation, and the implementation of Base Erosion Profit Shifting minimum standards.

Over the last few years, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service undertook an extensive legislative, policy, and institutional reforms to ensure Fiji is successfully removed from the EU Blacklist.

The removal restores confidence in the tax framework, strengthens our international reputation, and demonstrates the country’s commitment to global cooperation and responsible tax governance.

Finance Minister, Esrom Immanuel, says the removal from the EU Blacklist enhances our international relationship, in particular with countries under the European Union Forum, as this will restore confidence with foreign investors, trading partners and major development partners.

Immanuel adds that this will further enhance our free trade with European Union countries under the EU-Pacific Interim Economic Partnership Agreement.

FRCS Chief Executive, Udit Singh, says that the work undertaken by his team is commendable as it required extensive technical expertise, consistency, and commitment.

Singh says the FRCS remains committed to maintaining compliance with international standards and will continue with reforms that maximise tax revenue collection, promote tax transparency, fairness, tax compliance and economic resilience.

