Fiji, China mark Year of the Horse with renewed unity

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Fiji and China have reaffirmed their longstanding ties as celebrations for the Year of the Horse were held in Suva yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka said the horse symbolizes strength, perseverance and renewal, qualities he says mirror the Fiji–China relationship.

He reminded the gathering that last year marked 170 years since the first Chinese settlers arrived in Fiji and 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Gavoka told the Chinese community their forebears helped build Fiji, and their continued contribution strengthens the country’s multicultural identity and economy.

He also highlighted growing cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, education, infrastructure, healthcare, trade and investment.

Meanwhile, President of the Chinese Association of Fiji Jenny Seeto described the celebration as vibrant and inclusive, thanking organisers and sponsors for bringing the event to life.

She acknowledged the support of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Fiji and the China Cultural Center, and paid tribute to elders for laying the foundation of the community in Fiji.

As families, leaders and officials gathered in Suva, the message was clear, the Year of the Horse begins with a renewed commitment to unity, resilience and shared progress between Fiji and China.

