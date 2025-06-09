News

Fiji calls for urgent ocean action

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 5, 2026 5:09 am

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji has issued a strong warning to the international community, declaring that the Pacific is no longer a distant victim of climate change but a frontline indicator of global environmental failure.

Speaking at the 3rd Bali Ocean Days Conference and Showcase, Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu told global policymakers, innovators, and coastal leaders that the crisis facing Pacific island nations is a diagnostic signal of planetary distress that demands urgent, regenerative action.

The conference, held from January 30 to 31 at the InterContinental Bali Resort, marked a shift from broad ocean ambitions to measurable and results-driven implementation. Under the theme “Navigating Solutions for a Regenerative Ocean Future,” leaders from archipelagic and island states addressed the escalating threats posed by a warming and acidifying ocean system.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Bainivalu stressed that for Fiji, climate change is not a future risk but a present reality reshaping national sovereignty, food security, and cultural survival.

She highlighted that more than 90 percent of Fiji’s population lives along narrow coastal zones, making accelerated sea-level rise an immediate threat to infrastructure, livelihoods, and identity.

The Minister outlined Fiji’s response through nature-based and science-backed solutions, including large-scale mangrove and seagrass restoration to function as blue carbon sinks and living coastal infrastructure.

She also pointed to investments in climate-smart aquaculture to strengthen food security while easing pressure on wild fish stocks.

The summit also featured a results-focused Eco Showcase, where companies and non-government organisations presented practical technologies ranging from water filtration and waste-to-fuel systems to community-led coral reef restoration.

As the conference concluded, Fiji joined regional partners in calling for ethical accountability, equitable climate finance, and global solidarity, stressing that ocean-based solutions must be recognised as central to climate action.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Fiji calls for urgent ocean action

JSC sets March deadline to resolve Malimali appointment

Court ruling forces JSC into urgent meeting

Election will happen, Turaga shuts down doubts

High Court decision briefed to President

Farmers back national kava council plan

Australia targets 70% of aid for disability inclusion

Kidney outreach targets outer islands

High Court decision briefed to President

$16m Korean grant approved to strengthen health system

Fiji and Nauru reaffirm bilateral ties

Bula FC held to 1–1 draw by South Melbourne

Kolinisau keeps Fiji focused on Argentina ahead of Perth

Basketball Fiji to host 3x3 national trials in Suva

Aquaculture a key driver of growth for Northern division

Naituiyaga Senior to be laid to rest this Friday

Lomani welcomes fierce halfback battle as Leleiwasa impresses

New Rugby League club to build community guardians

World Cup Oceania Qualifiers just around the corner for Fiji Kulas

Koya praises quality of public submissions on Education Bill

Housing Ministry partners with NGO to improve settlements

Agriculture Ministry reviews service fees

Govt pushes workplace inclusion for disabled

“Reggae by the River” hits Namosi this July

First home buyers barred from selling for 10 years

Kemueli Naiqama is Fiji’s new Ambassador to Japan

PM meets with President after court ruling

Government targets drugs in schools

Cabinet secures long-term family planning supply

Bulitavu pushes Fiji’s agenda on global stage

Drua revenue reinvested to build sustainable success

Rabuka to meet President today regarding cabinet discussions

Public Trustee flags revenue decline as trust funds deplete

Weak enforcement blamed for ongoing animal abuse

Government ensures Back-to-School support reaches families

Fiji seeks to strengthen agricultural ties with Malaysia

Kolinisau defends Maisamoa after Singapore impact

Fijiana 7s take positives from Singapore review

Auvray focuses on emotional control and squad rotation

Samu set for first Waratahs outing tomorrow

Gavoka leads regional talks to bolster Pacific air connectivity

Healthcare services strengthened with aid from EqualMed

Education grants support young girls in Lautoka

Cabinet backs PM following Malimali decision

Drua Coach sees Skipper clash as key platform for rising talent

Namosi support for Bill to clear minor criminal records

Children as young as four among sexual offence victims

Man who killed uncle over affair sentenced to life

Cancer survivor urges public to utilize free screenings

Wai Tui International returns, registrations open for 2026

PM weighs options following court ruling on former FICAC head

Musa reunites with family after two-week search

Fiji set to host 150 delegates for global legal summit

Crumbling Irish Crossing affects Nabukelevu students

Drua and FBC lock in for another three years

Sacrifice and struggle pay off in Singapore win

Education Bill targets parents of truants

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Fiji

Standing Committee questions readiness for foreign tariffs

Trauma-informed journalism is vital to avoid further harm

WIN convention aims to empower women

PM honours pioneer women soldiers

Fiji strengthens global aviation presence in Singapore

Government backs micro-entrepreneurship for welfare recipients

Flying Fijians to play in Newcastle and Adelaide

Police urged to uphold proper procedures

MP pushes for housing reform

High demand for internet, calls for future proofing infrastructure says Vodafone

Government advances work on new Counter-Narcotics law

Seaqaqa vendors excited about new $1.7m market

Villagers urged to protect wetlands

Matana hails team’s resilience

“Still work to do,” says Krishna

Netball Fiji brings Pearls and Men together for high-performance pre-season camp

Naduvalo leads men’s try scorers heading into Perth 7s

LTA urges public to report impersonators soliciting payments

Government strengthens legal coordination on policing priorities

Villages in Tikina Naiyalayala strengthen disaster preparedness

Recycling bins, school items delivered to Serua communities

Health Ministry dismisses claims over CWMH overtime circular

Leaders LEAD symposium announces partnership with Bula Outsourcing

Migrant workers not a threat to Fiji’s economy says Immanuel

SCC moves to clear staff bonus backlog

FBC secures broadcast rights for Miss Pacific Islands Pageant

FRU partners with AIA Sports as push toward Tier 1 status gathers pace

Auvray satisfied with team performance

“Xcon” remanded in custody

PM to appeal High Court ruling on Malimali

Three-year-old loses life in drowning incident

Lal calls for urgent review of apprenticeship scheme

Vanua of Vuda declares 9-month tabu in strong stand against drugs

Low breastfeeding rates put Fiji’s children at risk

Pool draws set for Perth SVNS showdown

Court orders costs, leaves reinstatement to JSC

Former AG and Saneem judgement deferred

Malimali wins legal battle against removal

Rakiraki poultry farm grows with $30,000 govt boost

Tutu students to join Israel agriculture attachment

You are conservation leaders, not beneficiaries: Tabuya

Fiji Airways CEO Paul Scurrah awarded order of Australia

FWRM calls for stronger justice systems for Pacific women

Consultation on new Kava Bill and National Kava Policy tomorrow

Housing policy review targets low-income earner

Plastic pollution a moral failure, says Archbishop

Police investigate fire at Vunimoli bridge

Russian drone strike kills 12 in eastern Ukraine

Overseas move one of best decisions of my life: Fekitoa

Landowners frustrated over housing development delays

Minister hails Kava’s rise as vital economic buffer

New farm road to boost kava production

Fiji defend Singapore title after stunning comeback

Fijiana finish sixth after narrow 17-14 loss to France

Begg breaks the deadlock as Bula FC claim first win

Fiji stun New Zealand to storm into Singapore final

Radiographer jailed for assaulting vulnerable patient

Renovations progress at Fiji’s overseas missions

Fijiana power into 5th place final

Clean water ends decades of hardship for Narau families

New $12.1m dredger to boost flood defences

TLTB says staff hiring based on competency

Jackson hails productive NZ Camp for the Drua

MoH tightens overtime approval process

Sea cucumber ban temporarily lifted

Minister appoints new Valuers Registration Board

St Pius X leads national recycling first

Fiji 7s reflect, reset and refocus ahead of semi-final

Wasasala poised for Bula FC debut

Yamal guides Barcelona to 3-1 win

27 health notices issued as Ministry battles LTDD

Justice system no longer working in silos: Turaga

Concerns raised over expired development leases

Fiji seas warm above normal, coral reefs at risk

RBF licenses new general insurer and broker-dealer

Rybakina wins Australian Open women's title

Fiji rally late to stun South Africa in extra time

Suva retain Vulaca Volleyball Championship titles

Fijiana 7s end pool campaign on a high

Fiji Men’s 7s power past Spain

Yaro Chiefs stay hot with Lautoka 7s title

Historic moment as two Fijians to Call HSBC SVNS match

Fiji Men’s 7s edge Great Britain in thrilling pool clash

TRC focuses on national healing, not blame

Farmers assisted through the TLTB wealth fund

Korotari farmers embrace climate-smart agriculture

Fiji Airways leads FTE 2026 partnership

Fijiana 7s fall to Australia in opening pool match

Auvray sees positive signs as Bula FC build consistency

Lautoka women secure super league promotion

'Social media first' culture hinders fire rescues

Gas prices set to rise while fuel prices decrease

Record $6.5b trade boom for Australia and Fiji

Tourism standards to protect Fiji brand

Fijiana focus on smart preparation ahead of tough pool

Raiwai Volleyball continues youth legacy at Vulaca

Turaga blasts misreporting, warns against attacks on judiciary

Fiji Airports clarifies Jetstar emergency landing

No easy games for Fiji 7s as Kolinisau sounds warning

Student recruitment agencies told to cease operations

Nakasaleka district adopts zero-tolerance policy for drugs

LandCare tour showcases farmer resilience

Tunabuna ready to lead sugar industry

Jetstar Sydney-bound flight makes emergency return to Nadi

Trump warns Britain on China ties as Starmer hails progress in Beijing

Fiji FA rolls out U17 and U19 school futsal leagues

Auvray backs youth as Bula FC build for the future

Unclear data hampers Fiji’s cancer tracking

Malimali’s judicial review ruling pushed to next week

Three-year jail term for former WAF employee

Projects lag despite incentives

New partnership to boost pre-hospital emergency care

Enforcement must match waste facilities

India-Fiji ties deepen with launch of Bharat Corner

Drua show promise despite pre-season loss

MoH dismisses Nipah Virus rumors, confirms no local cases

Vosarogo rebuts claims of political pressure on ODPP

Krishna urges focus and fan support

Fiji FA enforces mandatory game time for youth players in domestic competitions

Returning workers to boost economy, Singh says

Early, consistent care is crucial for Leprosy patients

LICI flags insurance shortfall

Kadavu residents call for responsible development

SPX unaffected by global shocks and conflicts

National Women’s symposium set for March

Chris Brown appears in London court over alleged 'bottle attack'

High Court to rule on Malimali judicial review

Police tighten security in Nadi ahead of UB40 concert

Data errors are delaying back-to-school payments

FHRADC slams lack of convictions in trafficking cases

Yazbek appointed to senior ANZ role in Europe

55,000 TLTB leases, $120m distributed

Kolinisau backs Naduvalo to shine again in Singapore

Kamikamica commits to Storm through 2026

Fiji assured RSE Scheme unaffected by NZ Visa changes

Lack of training leaves some fire-hit sites unprepared

TLTB pushes for major law reforms

HECF to tighten checks on foreign schools

Police seeks U.S. support to fight drugs

Child’s death sparks fresh road safety appeal from LTA

Radisson Blu invests $173,000 in Nadi communities

Ex- Flying Fijian earns Drua start