Fiji - Australia partner to support sustainable tourism development

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has signed a Letter of Agreement with the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility to strengthen efforts toward a more sustainable and inclusive tourism sector.

The agreement builds on an ongoing partnership between the Fiji Government and Australia’s MDF, which has supported tourism development and private sector growth in Fiji since 2020.

Tourism remains Fiji’s largest services export and a major source of employment and economic opportunities for communities across the country.

In a statement, the government announced that the new collaboration aims to ensure future tourism growth is responsible, sustainable, and community-focused.

Under the agreement, priority areas include community-based tourism development and support for Vanua-Based Tourism Guidelines, as well as expanding nautical tourism through the mapping of remote island destinations such as Fulaga in Lau.

Additionally, the partnership will focus on sustainability planning, including carrying capacity assessments for emerging tourism destinations, and promoting inclusive tourism to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The initiative further reflects the broader Vuvale Partnership between Fiji and Australia, which supports innovation and greater private sector participation in Fiji’s tourism industry.

