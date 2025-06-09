Fiji assures Commonwealth on democratic stability

[Photo: FILE]

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that democracy remains central to its leadership.

Minister for Justice and Chair of the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting, Siromi Turaga, made this clear when responding to questions about safeguarding Fiji’s position within the Commonwealth and preventing any future disruptions.

Fiji’s history with the Commonwealth has been turbulent, having been suspended three times following periods of political instability.

Military coups and the suspension of democratic processes were the reasons for Fiji’s past suspensions, and Turaga says the current government has pledged to uphold the rule of law.

“We came with a clear mandate, and I believe that we have delivered when compared to previous governments. Yes, there are areas that need to be improved. As I shared today, all Commonwealth countries go through that, but I think it’s when you get back, that’s what Fiji did years back, and it’s important that we continue that direction.”

To further uphold democracy, Turaga says preparations for the upcoming election demonstrate this commitment.

“The key deliverables for the coalition government is the election that is coming. It must be credible; it must be fair, with no qualms about how it is going to be held.”

The Commonwealth has acknowledged Fiji’s position and reiterated that the people remain at the heart of democracy.

The government says continued engagement with the Commonwealth and strong democratic institutions will be critical in ensuring Fiji does not repeat the mistakes of its political past.

