Fiji assured RSE Scheme unaffected by NZ Visa changes

The Fiji Government says there is no indication that New Zealand’s new seasonal visa arrangements will affect Fiji’s participation in the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme.

This comes after reports by RNZ Pacific revealed that New Zealand has quietly scrapped plans to introduce separate Pacific-focused worker pathways for the meat and seafood processing sectors, replacing them with two new seasonal visas, the Peak Seasonal Visa and the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa.

The new visas, which began being issued in December 2025, allow migrant workers to work for up to seven months in industries including forestry, dairy, meat, and seafood processing.

However, RNZ reports claim the move has raised concerns about higher costs, experience requirements, and reduced access for Pacific workers.

Responding to questions from FBC News, Permanent Secretary for Employment Maritino Nemani says the New Zealand Government has not communicated any changes to Fiji regarding the RSE scheme.

Nemani says this indicates there is no cause for concern that Fiji’s participation will be impacted.

He says under the RSE arrangement, Fiji continues to send non-skilled workers to New Zealand upon request from employers, and that process remains unchanged.

Nemani has also reassured Fijians currently working in New Zealand under the scheme, as well as those registered with the National Employment Centre and on the waiting list, that there is no need to worry.

He adds Fiji will continue to supply workers under the RSE scheme as long as requests are made, while monitoring any developments from New Zealand authorities.

