Fiji and U.S. reaffirm cooperation on trade and security

Fiji and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka received a courtesy call from the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America in Suva John Degory at the Ministry headquarters.

During the meeting both sides confirmed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation through continued dialogue and collaboration.

Minister Ditoka said the partnership between Fiji and the United States has evolved over the years and now covers key areas including development trade security and people to people relations.

On regional cooperation he said the United States Indo Pacific Strategy aligns with Fiji’s 2050 Blue Pacific Continent Strategy highlighting shared priorities in regional security economic resilience and climate adaptation.

Minister Ditoka also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the United States and thanked the United States Embassy in Suva for its continued support.

Discussions also covered recent policy developments on immigration which are being managed through mutual dialogue as well as upcoming engagement opportunities to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

Degory congratulated Minister Ditoka on his appointment and said the United States looks forward to further strengthening relations with Fiji and the wider region.

Riya Mala

