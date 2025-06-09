Fiji and NZ deepen cooperation and regional solidarity

Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Sakiasi Ditoka welcoming New Zealand’s Foreign Minister, Rt Winston Peters [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Sakiasi Ditoka welcomed New Zealand’s Foreign Minister, Rt Winston Peters.

This marked Minister Ditoka’s first ministerial engagement since assuming his new portfolio earlier this week.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto, Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua, Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel, and Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Inosi Kuridrani.

The discussions reaffirmed the strong friendship and enduring cooperation between Fiji and New Zealand under the Duavata Partnership, reflecting their shared commitment to regional solidarity, peace, and prosperity.

Key areas of focus included climate change, economic resilience, regional security, trade and investment, labour mobility, health and education, diaspora engagement, and people-to-people ties.

In his first meeting with the New Zealand delegation, Minister Ditoka acknowledged New Zealand’s continued support for Fiji and the wider Pacific region, reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Minister Peters congratulated Ditoka on his new appointment and reaffirmed New Zealand’s ongoing support for Fiji, highlighting the commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation for mutual benefit.

Both ministers confirmed their intention to continue collaborating on shared priorities, respond collectively to emerging regional challenges, and ensure the partnership delivers tangible benefits for the people of Fiji and New Zealand.

