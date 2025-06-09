Fiji and Indonesia strengthen partnership to develop bamboo industry

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji and Indonesia are strengthening their partnership to support the development of Fiji’s bamboo industry.

Speaking at the conclusion of a two-week Training of Trainers program held in Yogyakarta, Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, Saimone Tauvoli, expressed Fiji’s gratitude to Indonesia for its continued support.

He says the training has laid a strong foundation for the growth of Fiji’s bamboo sector.

Tauvoli explains that the program has equipped Fijian participants with essential technical skills, turning them from trainees into resource persons who are ready to lead sustainable development initiatives.

He says the effort supports Fiji’s wider goals of environmental protection, community empowerment, and economic growth through bamboo.

He emphasized that the partnership with Indonesia goes beyond training. It focuses on building strong systems, strengthening institutions, and creating economic opportunities at the community level.

Tauvoli adds that Fiji views bamboo as a strategic resource that can support forestry and rural development, particularly in improving climate resilience and livelihoods.

He reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to turning the training outcomes into practical action.

