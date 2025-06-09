Fiji and India strengthen farm cooperation

Fiji and India have agreed to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, sugar, livestock and rural development, as Fiji pushes to modernise its agri-industrial sector and build climate-resilient food systems.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna met India’s Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi, where talks focused on technology transfer, capacity building and long-term collaboration.

Tunabuna outlined Fiji’s shift towards smart and digital agriculture, highlighting priorities such as drone technology, nano-fertilisers, smart irrigation, agro-processing, livestock and dairy development, and the modernisation of the sugar industry.

He also expressed interest in practical partnerships covering digital farm and livestock registries, value-added processing, sugar bio-industries, food waste management and the use of agricultural by-products for animal feed.

Both sides agreed to explore the establishment of a Fiji–India Agriculture, Sugar, Livestock and Bio-Industries Working Group, supported by pilot projects and a multi-year cooperation framework.

