Fiji and Bhutan reaffirm ties

Fiji’s High Commissioner to India, Jagnnath Sami, has officially presented his credentials to the King of Bhutan, marking his appointment as Fiji’s non-resident High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The credentials ceremony was held recently, at the Grand Kuenrey Hall in Tashichhodzong, Bhutan, where Sami joined six other High Commissioners from various countries in formally presenting their credentials to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

During the ceremony, the King congratulated the newly appointed envoys and wished them success in their diplomatic roles.

He also reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and collaboration with their respective countries.

The King invited Fiji to explore potential investment opportunities in the project.

Following the ceremony, High Commissioner Sami held a bilateral meeting with Bhutan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

Discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation, including tourism, aviation, and cultural and youth exchange programmes.

Sami also updated the Foreign Minister on the status of Bhutan’s proposal for an aviation agreement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mutual cooperation and deepening diplomatic relations between Fiji and Bhutan.

