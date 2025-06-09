Fiji Airports urged to lead in innovation and growth

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage, Arts, and Public Enterprise, Charan Jeath Singh, has met with the Board of Directors of Fiji Airports to outline the Government’s expectations for the continued growth and modernisation of Fiji’s airport network.

While addressing the Board of Directors, Singh emphasised that Fiji’s airports are more than just transport hubs; they are critical pillars of national integration, economic growth, and inclusive development.

He commended Fiji Airports for delivering its core operational mandate with efficiency and reliability, noting that the organisation has established itself as a benchmark for corporate performance among state-owned enterprises.

“Our airport network is not only about movement — it is about connecting our people, enabling trade, supporting tourism, and driving national development.”

He emphasised the importance of optimising airport operations to address current capacity constraints while improving service standards.

He stressed that infrastructure expansion must be aligned with financial prudence and deliver clear returns on investment, stating that modernisation must be strategic, phased, and commercially justified.

He also highlighted the need for strengthened collaboration across the aviation ecosystem, including airlines, ground handlers, regulatory authorities, border agencies, and tourism partners.

He adds that proactive engagement would help identify operational bottlenecks early, improve coordination on security and compliance matters, and elevate overall service quality.

Singh says the Government expects Fiji Airports to lead the aviation sector with innovation, sustainability, and strong governance, while supporting Fiji’s tourism, trade, and connectivity goals.

