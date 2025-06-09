Fiji advances climate mobility talks with Pacific partners

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is strengthening regional cooperation on climate mobility and planned relocation as it deepens engagement with Pacific partners facing the impacts of climate change.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya hosted representatives from the Government of Palau yesterday as part of a peer-to-peer regional exchange focused on climate mobility.

The engagement, supported by the International Organisation for Migration and the Platform on Disaster Displacement, allows Pacific governments to share practical experiences and lessons on planned relocation.

The meeting builds on Fiji’s recent exchange with Bangladesh and follows the endorsement of the Pacific Regional Framework on Climate Mobility Implementation Plan 2025–2030, which prioritises peer-to-peer learning among Pacific Island states.

Representatives from Palau and Vanuatu have expressed interest in undertaking a week-long learning mission to Fiji to better understand the country’s systems, experience and lessons from planned relocation.

Minister Tabuya reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to working closely with regional and international partners, saying Pacific-led cooperation strengthens ownership of climate mobility solutions across the region.

The Pacific Regional Framework on Climate Mobility, endorsed at the 2023 Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Rarotonga, guides governments and communities to respond to climate-driven movement in a culturally appropriate and inclusive way.

