Fiji activates emergency centre as Middle East situation monitored

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in the Middle East and has activated an emergency operations centre in Suva.

The Ministry confirmed in a statement on their Facebook page that there are currently no reports of Fijian nationals being directly affected by the recent incidents in the region.

Fiji’s diplomatic missions, including the Embassy of Fiji in Israel in Jerusalem and the Embassy of Fiji in the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, remain in contact with local authorities and are maintaining communication with Fijian citizens.

The emergency operations centre at the Ministry’s headquarters will coordinate monitoring efforts and ensure a timely consular response if needed.

Officials say a contingency plan is also in place to provide consular assistance to Fijian nationals should the security situation worsen.

