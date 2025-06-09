FICAC serves second phase disclosures to Charters

[File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption informed the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon that it has served the second phase disclosures to former journalist Charlie Charters.

The matter was called before Magistrate Shageet Somaratne for the substantive matter.

A bail variation application was filed last week on behalf of Charlie Charters seeking permission to travel to Australia for employment purposes.

FICAC also filed affidavits in response to charters travel.

Charters lawyers, Seforen Fatiaki told the court that they are willing to have two additional sureties to allow for charters travel.

Fatiaki also informed the court that FICAC has still not named the unknown person that Charters was allegedly aiding and abetting in its second phase disclosures.

The court told Fatikai to provide the additional sureties details to FICAC so that they can do their background checks.

The bail variation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

In the substantive matter he is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting an unknown person in the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and bailed.

It is alleged that between 2 November 2025 and 14 December 2025, Charters intentionally aided and abetted a person who was at the material time an officer of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption at Suva to commit an offence under section 13G(1) of the FICAC Act 2007, namely the publication of official information relating to the functions of the Commission without the written permission of the Commissioner, by posting that official information on his Facebook account known as “Charlie Charters”.

It is also alleged that on 2 February this year Charters intentionally aided and abetted a person who was at the material time an officer of the Commission at Suva to commit an offence under section 13G (1) of the FICAC Act 2007, namely the publication of official information relating to the functions of the Commission without the written permission of the Commissioner, by posting that official information on the same Facebook account.

