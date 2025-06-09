FICAC prioritizes clearing long-standing case backlog

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption says its special taskforce is now focusing on clearing a long-standing backlog of cases.

This work is being carried out alongside its ongoing investigations.

Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika said the taskforce was initially set up to deal with specific investigations, but its role has since shifted to reviewing and resolving older files that have accumulated over the years.

Rokoika said FICAC was currently managing a large volume of cases, including matters dating back to the organization’s early establishment.

“In the central and eastern division, investigative teams closed 168 cases and referred 7 maters to the police including clearance of long standing files dating back to 2007.”

Rokoika states that addressing the backlog is a key part of strengthening the Commission’s efficiency.

Apart from looking into high-profile, high-value cases, dealing with backlog is part of their work too

Rokoika adds that while high-profile and complex cases continue, clearing older matters remains an important part of FICAC’s work to improve timeliness, accountability and public confidence, while operating independently and in line with the law.

