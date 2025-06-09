FICAC objects to Charters’ work travel

[Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption objected to the bail variation for Charlie Charters to travel to Australia for employment reasons.

The matter was called in the Suva Magistrate Court this morning before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

He is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting an unknown person in the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and bailed.

Charters’ lawyer, Seforan Fatiaki, told the court that his client is intending to travel to Australia from the 5th to the 30th March for employment.

Fatiaki also informed the court that there is a letter from his employer stating his reasons for travel, and two additional sureties were secured just for his bail variation.

FICAC counsel Rusiate Doidoi informed the court that there is a high probability of the Charters’ absconding since he holds dual passports, which makes him a flight risk.

Doidoi also stated that the factors of Charters’ flight risk outweigh his obligation to return to the country for these proceedings.

FICAC also stated that the reasons provided by the defence do not neutralise the risk of his absconding.

In response, Fatiaki told the court that FICAC had highlighted hypothetical scenarios.

Fatiaki reiterated that Charters’ travel to Australia is specifically for employment, and the Bail Act allows for such varied conditions.

The defence counsel also said that, as mitigation, they can set cash bail and have a fixed date of return.

Fatiaki also stated FICAC has not yet disclosed the principal offender in this matter.

The Suva Magistrate ordered the defence to provide the court with Charters travel itinerary and details of the sureties to the court, and for FICAC to submit their objections and further submissions by close of business today.

The ruling on bail variation will be delivered tomorrow morning.

