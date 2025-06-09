FHRADC aims to strengthen child protection policies

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has emphasized that while Fiji has strong child protection laws, significant gaps remain in their implementation at the community level.

FHRADC Commissioner Chantelle Khan says that many community members, including teachers and local authorities, often lack understanding of child welfare laws, including proper procedures and when to involve the police.

She adds that when duty bearers fail to act, citizens can report cases to the Human Rights Commission, which ensures accountability, since even the strongest laws are ineffective without proper enforcement.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan says that to strengthen its efforts in 2026, FHRADC plans to hire qualified staff and hold stakeholder consultations to coordinate actions on issues affecting missing children and children with disabilities.

“We were having internal discussions about forming a stakeholder consultation, just an initial one, to discuss coordinated efforts between agencies for missing children.

We also have baseline data on children living with disabilities and are rolling out community consultations as we go.”

She further notes that while Fiji’s human rights culture has improved, more work is needed to ensure government agencies and the public fully understand their roles and help build a stronger human rights culture.

“It’s not just about defending individual or collective rights. It’s about understanding that every human right is protected, everyone is equal before the law, and we are all aligned with international conventions. The work of the Commission is to advance this culture in Fiji, and we are on the right track.”

FHRADC remains optimistic that with coordinated efforts, increased awareness, and active enforcement of laws.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.