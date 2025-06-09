FHL returns over five times initial capital to shareholders

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [middle] at the opening of the new FHL Tower in Suva

Fijian Holdings Limited (FHL) has achieved a remarkable financial milestone, distributing more than five times its initial capital to shareholders since its establishment in 1984.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, officiating at the opening of the new FHL Tower in Suva, said the achievement reflects the vision and resilience of the iTaukei-led conglomerate and its founders.

“These record places FHL among the top tier businesses in Fiji with a strong entrusted brand for iTaukei communities.”

FHL, which began with a modest capital base of just over $1.1 million, now stands as a $900 million conglomerate with interests across finance, construction, tourism, retail, and manufacturing.

Rabuka noted that through consistent dividend payouts and strong share value growth, early investors have received returns equivalent to 15 times their original investment, making FHL one of the most successful indigenous-owned corporations in the region.

“This success is a testament to the foresight of our pioneers and the belief that economic participation is the pathway to dignity, prosperity and national progress.”

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, and market shifts, FHL has maintained profitability.

The group is now targeting to surpass $1 billion in total assets by 2026, signaling a new phase of growth and confidence.

