FHL forecasts $1 billion growth

Fijian Holdings Limited (FHL) forecasts to cross the $1 billion mark in total assets by next year, signaling a new phase of expansion and confidence for one of Fiji’s largest and most influential indigenous-owned investment companies.

Speaking at the official opening of the new FHL Tower in Suva, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the said the growth reflects not only financial success but the realization of a decades-old vision to ensure iTaukei people are active participants and leaders in Fiji’s economic future.

“This is more than a building or a balance sheet milestone. It’s proof that when vision and perseverance meet, local leadership can achieve world-class results.”

The $1 billion projection caps off four decades of steady growth since FHL’s establishment in 1984 to promote iTaukei ownership in key industries.

FHL Board Chair Rokoseru Nabalarua said the vision symbolizes indigenous progress in the corporate landscape.

“This growth is not just about size. It’s about capacity the ability of iTaukei enterprise to compete, innovate, and lead.”

Despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain disruptions, FHL maintained profitability and is now eyeing regional investments and digital transformation as part of the company’s growth strategy redefining Fiji’s economic story.

