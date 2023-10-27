FEO sounds a warning to public office holders

Acting Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa

The Fijian Elections Office is sounding a stern warning to public officeholders to adhere to the Political Parties Act.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa says this follows the complaint against Social Democratic Liberal Party member Ro Teimumu Kepa after her resignation from the Airports Fiji Limited Board and Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Board.

Mataiciwa says that while the complaint against Ro Teimumu is resolved and dismissed, other public officeholders must take heed and ensure that they follow the law.

“If you continue to choose to breach this provision, despite being warned by the Fijian Elections Office, we will not hesitate to escalate the matter further to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for further investigation.”

Under Section 14(1) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures Act), public office holders are not eligible to be an applicant or a member of a registered political party or hold office in a registered political party.

Also under the Act, public office holders are not to engage in political activity that may compromise or be seen to comprise the political neutrality of that person’s office in an election or publically indicate support for or opposition to any proposed political party or a registered political party or candidate in an election.