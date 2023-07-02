FCS happy with budget allocation

The Fiji Corrections Service is delighted with the government’s decision to continually invest in its facilities.

Acting Commissioner for Corrections Services, Salote Panapasa says this ensures sound security and welfare of those under their care.

Panapasa says the 2023-24 national budget is economical that addresses what the FCS needs right now, which is continued infrastructural improvements so staff can work in the right conditions and deliver their services.

“The FCS is happy to have a fair share of the pie considering that the country is already facing hard times with limited funds and resources against demand.”

The Fiji Corrections Service has been allocated a sum of $47 million, while $4.2 million has been allocated to cater for food rations for inmates occupied in the penal institutions, rehabilitation and the Yellow Ribbon Program.