FCCC holds nationwide awareness to clarify new electricity tariffs

EFL Chief Executive Fatiaki Gibson. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission has launched public awareness sessions nationwide to enhance understanding of the recent electricity tariff revision.

The program aims to give customers the opportunity to clarify concerns about the revision and better understand its financial impact based on their individual electricity bills.

EFL Chief Executive Fatiaki Gibson, who attended the awareness program in Nadi, highlighted that EFL is working alongside the FCCC during these sessions to address public concerns.

He explained that EFL’s presence ensures that the technical aspects of the impact on customers’ bills can be clearly explained.

The awareness programme, he stated, is especially targeted at domestic customers seeking clarity regarding the revision.

Gibson also stressed that the tariff increase has been structured to ensure vulnerable communities are protected.

“From the EFL’s perspective, we’ve been very conscious right up from board management regarding this tariff revision. We need to look after vulnerable people and communities, and in particular the small and medium enterprises in the commercial category.”

He further reinforced that the increase will not have a significant impact on domestic users, particularly low-usage households.

However, members of the public remain sceptical about the revision.

Businesses and residents around Nadi expressed concerns that the rise in tariff may have a ripple effect, increasing the cost of other goods and services and ultimately affecting all consumers.

The public awareness program held by the FCCC concluded nationwide today; however, another session is scheduled from December 29th to 30th.

