Family home lost to afternoon fire on Nadogo Road

A six-bedroom house was destroyed by fire at Nadogo Road in Seaqaqa, in the Northern Division, yesterday.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. The property belonged to Viliame Lawavau.

At the time of the fire, only his 70-year-old mother was at home.

The National Fire Authority says that, fortunately, neighbors assisted in waking her and evacuating the house safely.

NFA Acting Chief Executive Joel Israel says they are grateful that no lives were lost in the devastating fire.

Israel adds, however, that this tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unattended cooking and faulty electrical connections, highlighting the importance of preparedness.

He is urging all Fijians to take fire safety seriously and to act immediately by dialing 910 in any emergency.

The NFA is currently investigating the incident.

