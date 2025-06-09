Fake Kava fears spark market outrage

Adulterated kava is drawing concern, with fears it could harm consumers and damage Fiji’s export image.

The Ministry of Agriculture states that cooking products including flour have allegedly been mixed with kava, mainly for export.

Officials warn this practice threatens Fiji’s standing in overseas markets.

The Consumer Council of Fiji recently received a complaint about a kava dealer at the Suva Municipal Market.

A small business owner from Beqa said the product was overly powdery and left white sediment when mixed with water. She discovered the issue after selling it to her customers.

The Council compared the suspected batch with other samples. It found clear differences in colour and smell.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil said genuine kava produced a light brown colour while the suspected product looked pale and grey with white powder and black specks.

She states the signs point to possible mixing with another substance.

Shandil said the matter was not isolated. She notes the Council has received past complaints including from overseas buyers, about kava with unusual appearance, odour and taste.

She supports the Ministry’s call for strict quality control by farmers, traders and exporters.

As consultations on the proposed Kava Bill continue, the Council is seeking stronger enforcement. It is calling for fines and license blacklisting for those found tampering with kava.

