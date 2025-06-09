Electricity tariff increase could severely impact diabetics: Diabetes Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

Diabetes Fiji Executive Director Kini Marawa says the proposed electricity tariff increase could have serious consequences for people living with diabetes, particularly those with Type 1 diabetes who rely on electricity to store life-saving medication.

Marawa says electricity is essential for Type 1 diabetics as insulin must be kept in cool storage at specific temperatures to remain effective.

He says any increase in electricity costs will place additional pressure on diabetics who are already struggling, especially those living below the poverty line.

Marawa says Diabetes Fiji has long been the voice of vulnerable members of the community, including people with diabetes, and it is important for authorities to recognise that electricity use for medical purposes is not optional, but essential for the health and survival of people with Type 1 diabetes.

Marawa adds that with many families already facing challenges due to the rising cost of living, an increase in electricity tariffs would further affect the livelihoods of diabetics and their families.

He is urging decision-makers to consider the impact of the proposed increase on vulnerable groups and ensure their needs are taken into account during the consultation process.

