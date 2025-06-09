Election will happen, Turaga shuts down doubts

[File Photo]

Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga has firmly dismissed claims that the next general election may not be held, stressing that it is constitutionally mandatory.

Speaking to FBC News, Turaga says Section 58 of the Constitution clearly limits the life of Parliament to four years, and the coalition government will uphold the rule of law.

He confirms that election preparations are already underway, with the Fiji Law Reform Commission having completed its review of electoral laws. The report has been submitted and is now being vetted by the Solicitor-General’s Office.

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga says the election timeline will also be influenced by the upcoming Constitutional Review Commission, with the Prime Minister expected to announce its members soon.

He adds that changes to election rules are likely, with a shift toward simpler and more practical systems, especially for rural voters.

“We are going to be more practical. Use the rules that people in Fiji are accustomed to. You must be mindful that a good proportion of our population does not live in urban areas and does not have that standard of understanding. So you must make it easier.”

Turaga says the earliest possible date for the writ of election is 24th June, which would mean polling on 7th August.

The latest possible writ date is 24th December, with the final polling date falling on 6th February 2027.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.