EFL seeks 32 per cent hike to fund $4.3 billion upgrade

Energy Fiji Limited is seeking a 32 per cent electricity tariff increase over the next four years.

The company says current rates cannot support the investment needed to keep Fiji’s power sector reliable.

In its non-confidential electricity tariff submission to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, EFL said electricity demand was growing about four per cent a year.

Meeting this demand will require around $4.3 billion in new investment by 2031.

EFL states there has been no tariff increase since the last FCCC review in 2019. Operating costs have risen and the company’s asset base has expanded.

About $1.4 billion of the planned investment is needed for transmission and distribution upgrades across the four main islands.

EFL said the proposed increase was still below what tariffs would be if adjusted for inflation. The current average tariff of about 38.4 cents per unit has steadily lost value over the past decade.

The company says without a tariff adjustment, it will struggle to implement its 10-year Power Development Plan.

It will also face challenges in meeting lender requirements and maintaining a reliable supply to support economic growth.

