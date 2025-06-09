EFL explains proposed electricity tariff, urges public participation

Energy Fiji Limited has clarified its proposed electricity tariff adjustment, saying the increase is part of a structured, regulated process aimed at securing Fiji’s long-term energy reliability and sustainability.

In a statement, EFL CEO Fatiaki Gibson said the proposal was not arbitrary, but based on audited financial statements, electricity demand forecasts, fuel price projections, and engineering assessments.

He stated the methodology follows internationally recognised utility regulation principles under the Electricity Act 2017.

Gibson said electricity demand in Fiji rose by around 9 per cent in 2024 and is expected to grow by 5 per cent annually, which could strain the national grid if investments are not made. Without a tariff adjustment, EFL says it may struggle to build new generation capacity, upgrade transmission and distribution networks, improve grid reliability and support economic growth.

The proposed tiered tariff structure is designed to protect vulnerable households and small businesses. Around 207,468 customers, representing 97 per cent of all users, will see minimal impact, while high-use customers consuming 58 per cent of total electricity will pay more.

EFL plans significant investments over the coming years to meet future demand, including $653 million for two major hydropower projects by 2031–2033, $400 million for new solar generation in Western Viti Levu by 2029 and $731 million to strengthen transmission networks by 2033

The company is conducting an open consultation process across 17 locations nationwide, providing written information, one-on-one discussions, and opportunities for the public to ask questions and share feedback.

Gibson said EFL remains committed to protecting vulnerable customers, ensuring reliable electricity supply, and supporting Fiji’s transition to 100 per cent renewable energy.

He encouraged all stakeholders to review the publicly available tariff proposal and participate in the consultation process to ensure decisions are evidence-based, fair, and in the national interest.

