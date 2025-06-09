EFL confirms union rejects pay offer in mediation

[Photo: FILE]

Energy Fiji Limited states that the Construction Energy and Timber Workers Union of Fiji refused an employment benefits package, including a pay increase, during voluntary mediation.

The session, held on Monday, 19th January at EFL’s Navutu Office in Lautoka, was part of the collective bargaining process facilitated by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations.

Mediator Tomasi Keni oversaw the talks.

EFL Chief Executive Officer Fatiaki Gibson said the company offered CETWUF members a five percent salary and allowance increase, additional FNPF contributions for eligible employees, use of unused sick leave from the past two years, 24-hour personal accident insurance for tradespersons, and other benefits previously negotiated under the 2025 LOC.

CETWUF requested time to consult its members, but later formally informed the Ministry on 7th February that it would not continue mediation, preferring arbitration proceedings set for 23rd March.

Gibson says the offer was contingent on the execution of the pending 2023 Collective Agreement and could not remain open indefinitely.

He adds that EFL remains optimistic that the matter can be resolved amicably and thanked all employees for their professionalism during the period.

