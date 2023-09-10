Important term for students: Radrodro

Students.

Teachers are being encouraged to use creative teaching methods to help students prepare for the upcoming final term and exams.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro emphasized this as teachers will report to school for student free-day tomorrow.

Radrodro reminded school heads to ensure all necessary resources and preparations are in place for classes to resume on Tuesday, September 12th.

The Education Minister stressed the importance of students dedicating more time and effort to revision, discussions, updates, and close collaboration with their teachers.



Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro.

Success in both internal and external exams this term will determine their progress in 2024.

He urged students to work hard and stay committed to their studies.

Radrodro also emphasized that the collective support of the entire education team, including school heads, teachers, parents, and school management, is crucial for student success.

The Ministry of Education reminded parents and guardians of the importance of supervising their children’s activities after school.

Students were encouraged to create and follow a personal study schedule for daily revision in preparation for upcoming exams.

Parents of students returning to hostels were reminded to ensure that all necessary boarding materials are prepared.