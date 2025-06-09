Graduation glory meets pageant dreams

Peggy Ravusiro with family members.

Peggy Ravusiro’s hard work did not end with her graduation today rather, it marked the beginning of a new chapter.

The newly minted doctor has now stepped onto a different stage, competing in the Fiji Pageant as the Northern Division’s representative.

Ravusiro hails from Papua New Guinea and holds maternal links to Kadavu.

Reflecting on her journey, she described the overlap of her graduation and pageant commitments as perfect timing—a testament to resilience and perseverance.

“I just want to encourage all the girls out there: if it’s hard, you do it. It’s a character-development moment. Don’t shy away from it, and I really do believe in the capabilities of each moment. There’s no ‘in a nutshell’ way to explain medical school. I mean, it’s six years, and you’re there seeing the most vulnerable people you know.”

Balancing the rigours of medical school with the demands of two pageants was challenging, she admitted, but she encourages young girls not to step back from difficult moments—these, she says, are the experiences that shape character.

Ravusiro’s drive to pursue medicine grew from witnessing her patients’ stories and seeing how illness affects people indiscriminately.

She credits her community’s support, her determination to give her best, and her trust in God’s grace as guiding forces as she embraces her dream of serving others.

