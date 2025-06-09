Drug problem worsens amid enforcement gaps

[File Photo]

Weak enforcement of existing laws is allowing Fiji’s drug crisis to continue.

This, according to University of Fiji Legal Officer Natalie Raikadroka.

According to Raikadroka, the Proceeds of Crime Act 1997 was not being properly enforced.

Article continues after advertisement

She pointed out that if the benefits of the drug trade are removed, offenders would eventually stop dealing.

“If they’re in the drugs for the profit and they’re in the drugs for cash and all of that, we have laws that allows, you know, allows for confiscation and seizure, you know, for future orders and seizure orders that are in the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

Raikadroka added that the lack of enforcement lets people continue trading, posing a serious threat to society.

Inspector Jemesa Lave from the Ministry of Policing acknowledged gaps in applying the law.

He said police and the government were working to address these weaknesses.

“I believe some of the implementation of the Proceeds of Crime Act is not being well run by some of the enforcement agencies.”

The comments were made during public consultations on the proposed Counter Narcotics Bill in Lautoka.

Stakeholders stressed stronger action is needed to dismantle the drug trade and protect communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.