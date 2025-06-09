Drug problem no longer just security issue

The growing drug crisis in Fiji is no longer just a national security concern, but a matter of national survival says Faith Harvest Church Senior Pastor Manasa Kolivuso.

He highlighted this while speaking to the media during National Pastoral Response to Drugs workshop in Suva.

Pastor Kolivuso says the drug pandemic facing the country requires urgent, large-scale and coordinated action.

He says the drug pandemic in the country is at a stage where it demands an urgent call for action – and action in a bigger and more robust way.

He stresses that the issue cannot be addressed in isolation.

“We cannot curb this rising issue in a smaller way, we have to work together and what I hope that will come out of this two-day event is a national collaborative effort among government, vanua and the church to work together to solve this, including NGOs, civil societies and our community.”

Pastor Kolivuso says that the two-day workshop aims to foster collaboration across all sectors to develop practical solutions to the escalating drug problem in Fiji.

