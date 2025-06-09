Drug offences among top crimes as plans progress for rehab centre

[Photo: FILE]

Drug-related crimes are now among the four most common offences committed by inmates in Fiji, reflecting wider social challenges being felt across the country.

Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Auta Moceisuva, says sex offences remain the most prevalent, followed by offences against property, offences against persons, and drug-related offences.

He says the trend shows that issues affecting communities are also being mirrored within correctional facilities.

Moceisuva also highlights that Fiji currently lacks dedicated drug rehabilitation facilities outside of prisons, and existing correctional centres are already stretched, with the majority of inmates housed in facilities located in Lautoka, Suva and Labasa.

“So that goes to show that what is happening outside is also being felt inside the physical axis. In terms of treatment, I do not think there is a facility outside of the prisons that has rehabilitation”

However, he confirms that the government has taken a step forward, with the Cabinet approving the construction of a national drug rehabilitation centre to be developed by the Corrections Service.

The project has been included in the normal government budget cycle, while efforts are also underway to secure support from development partners and donors to strengthen rehabilitation programs.

Moceisuva says authorities are working to establish the facility as soon as possible, but acknowledges uncertainty over whether external partners will commit funding.

He warns that drug-related offending is likely to worsen in the future, making rehabilitation capacity a growing priority for the country.

Moceisuva says the proposed centre is expected to help cater for the increasing number of drug offenders currently held in Fiji’s prison institutions.

