Drug crime escalates beyond routine policing

[file photo]

The government can no longer treat drug crime as routine policing as Fiji faces an escalating drug threat.

This, according to Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua.

He pointed out that the spike in major drug seizures shows the situation has worsened.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that recent hauls point to organised and expanding networks.

“And this is what we are working on at this point. But as we all know, things have moved quite fast. We have had a few major drug hauls. The latest one was just a few days ago, and we are working hard towards addressing that.”

Naivalurua confirms the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces are in talks to run joint operations. He said stronger frontline action was now necessary.

He adds that government efforts are guided by the Counter Narcotic Strategy 2023–2028. However, he admits the pace of drug activity is outstripping current responses.

“It’s about putting all our resources together. Everybody needs to pitch in, from various government agencies, both internally and externally, and all the way to families and villages. It is very important that we understand the situation on drugs, and above all, take greater responsibility—we all have to play a part.”

Naivalurua states that the latest seizure, made just days ago, underlines the urgency. He adds that the drug crisis can no longer be managed through awareness alone.

He calls for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response.

The Minister reiterated that agencies must act together. He said families and communities must also take responsibility.

Naivalurua adds that Fiji is moving towards establishing a Federal Bureau of Investigations.

He explained that regional and international partners are ready to assist. However, he stresses that Fiji must first show resolve through decisive action at home.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.