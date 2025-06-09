Donors back Fiji hospital upgrades and new facility plans

Fiji’s push for a modern national hospital is gaining momentum.

This was highlighted by Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu while responding to the recent announcement that the Valelevu Grounds have emerged as a potential site based on Cabinet-endorsed criteria, with technical and feasibility assessments now underway to determine its suitability.

Dr Lalabalavu adds the initiative is not limited to building a new facility, as it also includes strategic upgrades to existing hospitals, with the Colonial War Memorial Hospital identified for critical improvements while long-term plans progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“That was endorsed, so right now it is about ensuring that we work in close collaboration with our donor partners to see the next phase of the work.”

He says the proposed development falls under the Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation Project, supported by major financing from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the OPEC Fund.

Dr Lalabalavu says the Australian Government remains a key partner, providing substantial grant funding to ensure urgent upgrades at CWM Hospital continue, safeguarding service delivery as Fiji plans for a future-ready national hospital.

He adds the move reflects a shift from short-term fixes to long-term investment, aimed at delivering a stronger, more resilient health system for generations to come.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.