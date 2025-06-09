Digital tools and AI revolutionize waste management

Fiji is looking to Singapore’s waste system to tackle growing environmental and public health risks.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said the visit would help Fiji adopt more efficient and sustainable waste practices.

He adds that learning how Singapore plans, regulates, monitors and reports waste systems is key to better outcomes.

The delegation is focusing on integrated solid waste management and circular economy practices.

On the first day, members received an overview of Singapore’s framework.

The National Environment Agency manages collection, treatment and disposal through strict policies, operational standards, public engagement and enforcement.

Industry sessions included a presentation by Singapore start-up Circular Unite.

It showcased digital tools, data and artificial intelligence to improve waste management.

Lessons from the visit will guide Fiji’s reforms and support national sustainable development goals.

