Dialogue Fiji raises alarm over youth ban in Referendum Bill

Dialogue Fiji Chief Executive Nilesh Lal has criticised Section 27 of the draft national referendum Bill, which prevents people under the age of 18 and non-registered voters from taking part in referendum-related activities.

He says this is particularly troubling at a time when Fiji is already facing growing youth political apathy.

Lal adds that the restriction discourages young people from engaging in civic life and goes against global trends aimed at increasing youth participation in politics.

Another major concern raised by Dialogue Fiji is that parts of the Bill appear to have been modelled on Singapore’s 1961 National Referendum Ordinance.

He says that law was used during Singapore’s controversial 1962 merger referendum with Malaysia, which has since been widely criticised by historians as manipulated and undemocratic.

“That referendum is often cited as an example of how not to conduct a referendum,”

He warns that adopting provisions from such a discredited model is inconsistent with the government’s stated objective of strengthening democracy in Fiji.

Lal is urging lawmakers to look to democratic examples from countries such as Vanuatu, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland, where referendums are conducted with open public debate and strong safeguards to ensure fairness.

Dialogue Fiji has recommended the removal or amendment of Sections 22 and 23 of the Bill to allow proper civic education and public campaigning.

The organisation is also calling for the introduction of spending caps, transparency rules, and protections against the misuse of state resources for referendum propaganda.

Lal further recommends removing blanket restrictions on youth participation and introducing higher approval thresholds for constitutional changes to better protect minority rights.

Dialogue Fiji is expected to make a detailed written submission to the parliamentary committee in the coming days.

