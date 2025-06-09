Diabetes strikes young Fijians

[File Photo]

Diabetes is increasingly affecting young Fijians, raising serious health concerns.

Diabetes Fiji Executive Director Kini Marawa explained that 4.7 per cent of Fijians aged 18 to 29 now have diabetes. He states that this reflects lifestyle changes driven by processed foods, sugary drinks, inactivity, stress, and urban living.

Marawa warns that Type 2 diabetes, once seen mostly in older adults, is appearing earlier.

He says late diagnosis, poor medication adherence, and limited access to specialised care are worsening outcomes.

The Fiji 2025 STEPS Survey shows overall diabetes prevalence at 30 percent. Marawa says complications such as kidney disease, heart disease, and amputations continue to strain families and public health services. He adds that youth awareness is very low, at just five percent.

To tackle the problem, Marawa recommends a National Youth Diabetes Screening and Education Initiative.

He said it should include mandatory risk screening at schools and workplaces, digital campaigns, school-based programs, and peer ambassador networks.

He adds that early screening must be normalised and not stigmatised.

Marawa also highlights partnerships supporting insulin access for children and calls for decentralised foot-care clinics to prevent amputations.

He urges the government to use revenue from a Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax to fund medicines, prevention programs, school sports, and diabetes care infrastructure.

He says decisive action is needed now. Marawa adds that prevention today is protection for tomorrow and that collaboration between government, NGOs, and communities is vital to curb Fiji’s growing diabetes crisis.

