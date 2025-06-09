Diabetes Fiji urges timely national survey results to guide policies

Diabetes Fiji Executive Director Kini Marawa says the true scale of diabetes in Fiji is likely far higher than current figures, with new national data still awaiting release by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Marawa says Fiji continues to rely on the 2012 mini-STEPS survey, which showed that 16 percent of adults were living with diabetes, but the latest survey conducted between 2024 and 2025 is expected to reveal a significant increase.

He says early indicators including rising obesity rates, high blood glucose levels and elevated blood pressure readings already point to a worsening situation.

While national data is still pending, Marawa says Diabetes Fiji has screened around 15,000 people over the past two years, while more than 25,000 have taken part in the organisation’s education and awareness programmes across vulnerable, rural, remote and maritime communities.

Marawa says diabetes remains one of the biggest health burdens in Fiji and the Pacific, with higher mortality rates globally than HIV, yet it continues to receive less policy attention.

He has also raised concerns for people living with Type 1 diabetes, saying many patients are still forced to buy their own insulin syringes, while Fiji also lacks access to modern diabetes technologies such as continuous glucose monitoring systems.

“We have noted that the government priorities for now, in terms of health, focus on HIV — but diabetes still ranks among the highest in the Pacific and has an even higher mortality rate globally.”

Marawa is urging the government to prioritise primary healthcare, prevention and education, and to involve people living with diabetes in decision-making to meet universal health coverage goals.

He is also calling for the timely release of the latest mini-STEPS survey to guide policy, planning and funding decisions.

