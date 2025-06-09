Diabetes Fiji questions rushed electricity tariff ‘awareness’ drive

Executive Director of Diabetes Fiji, Kini Marawa. [Photo: FILE]

The people of Fiji deserve a proper and lawful public consultation.

This has been stated by Executive Director of Diabetes Fiji, Kini Marawa, as he questions the rushed electricity tariff “awareness” exercise being carried out by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Marawa says while FCCC’s presence on the ground is acknowledged, setting up awareness booths for just a few days does not amount to meaningful public participation.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that electricity tariffs directly affect the cost of living, small businesses, families and vulnerable communities who are already struggling, and decisions of this scale should not be rushed.

Marawa says awareness after decisions are already in motion is not consultation, but simply information-sharing, and there is a clear difference between the two.

He is questioning where the rule of law and people-centred governance principles are that have long been promoted, adding that meaningful consultation requires time, transparency, dialogue and fairness.

Marawa is calling on the Fiji Government and the Prime Minister to direct FCCC to conduct a formal and structured public consultation process, where communities, civil society groups, businesses and vulnerable groups are given a genuine opportunity to be heard.

He says working with the people should not be seen as a delay, but as democracy in action, especially when policies directly impact everyday survival.

Marawa adds that rushed processes should not be normalised when livelihoods are at stake, stressing that public consultation is not optional, but essential.

FBC News is awaiting a response from the FCCC on this concern raised.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.