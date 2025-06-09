Diabetes Fiji launches one-year health project in Naiyalayala

[Photo: FILE]

Diabetes Fiji has launched a one-year community health project in the Naiyalayala district, targeting five villages to improve lifestyles and strengthen early detection of non-communicable diseases in remote areas.

Program Coordinator Tima Niumataiwalu says the project is fully funded by the Fiji Water Foundation, with support from Asco Motors and Kontiki.

She says the initiative covers Naseyani, Nananu, Rabulu, Dauniivi and Togovere villages, where communities will work closely with Fiji Water Ambassadors to promote healthier living.

Niumataiwalu says baseline health screenings were conducted in December last year, but low turnout highlighted the need for stronger community ownership.

She says five peer support groups have now been established, with one in each village, and peer leaders have been trained, equipped with screening tools and taught how to record and report results to Diabetes Fiji.

Niumataiwalu adds the leaders were also trained on accessing support from government agencies, with assistance from the Ministries of Agriculture and Social Welfare, and partners such as Empower Pacific.

She says communication was a major challenge, especially for interior villages like Naseyani and Nananu, but this has improved significantly after the Fiji Water Foundation provided Starlink connectivity last week.

Meanwhile, Diabetes Fiji Executive Director Kini Marawa says the project aligns with the organisation’s mandate to reach underserved and hard-to-access communities in the interior of Viti Levu.

He says the initiative supports the World Health Organisation’s Universal Health Coverage goal and the Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring no one is left behind.

Marawa says services are being delivered through the Tavua and Rakiraki medical subdivisions in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, and stresses that long-term success depends on strong and sustained community involvement.

