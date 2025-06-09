Diabetes Fiji calls for action on NCD funding and policy

[Photo: FILE]

Diabetes Fiji Executive Director Kini Marawa says the organisation continues to face funding challenges, despite receiving limited grant support from the government.

Marawa says Diabetes Fiji has been pushing for stronger collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, particularly to expand school programmes and embed diabetes and NCD education into the national curriculum as part of long-term prevention efforts.

He says the organisation has repeatedly made policy and budget submissions, including proposals for excise duty revenue to be redirected to dedicated health organisations like Diabetes Fiji to help expand community outreach and operations, but these proposals have yet to materialise.

Marawa says they are also still awaiting the launch of a Ministry of Health survey report that was expected between November and December, stressing that the findings are critical for informed decision-making moving forward.

He is also calling for clarity on the progress of the National NCD and Wellness Strategic Plan, saying better alignment and coordination within the Ministry of Health remains a major issue that Diabetes Fiji continues to raise during meetings with health officials.

