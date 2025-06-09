Democracy, patience and staying out of politics

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, has defended the military’s commitment to democracy, warning that impatience and disregard for process have historically led Fiji down dangerous paths.

Addressing troops at the End of Year Parade, the Commander reflected on the RFMF’s role during the December 2022 general elections, noting that the Force respected the will of the people and remained politically neutral.

He said that for the first time in more than three decades, the RFMF has stayed out of political commentary in the media and public discourse, reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law and democratic principles.

Major-General Kalouniwai acknowledged growing public frustration, with citizens demanding results, protection and security, but cautioned against allowing impatience to override trust in democratic processes.

He reminded members that impatience had contributed to Fiji’s political crises in 1987, 2000 and 2006, while patience and trust in process enabled the RFMF to stand firm in 2022 and maintain professionalism over the past four years.

The Commander said the Force remains focused on its constitutional role, even as public expectations rise and national challenges persist.

He stressed that while the world remains unpredictable, steady progress is being made when institutions respect boundaries, uphold democracy and act with discipline and restraint.

