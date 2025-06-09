Cyclone Urmil triggers heavy rain

A heavy rain warning remains in force across Fiji, as Tropical Cyclone Urmil tracks further away from the country but continues to influence weather conditions.

Tropical Cyclone Urmil was located about 480 kilometres southwest of Kadavu at 5am and is moving southeast, away from Fiji. However, active rainbands and strong northwesterly winds associated with the system are still affecting the western and southern parts of the country.

A flash flood alert remains in force for the Western Division, from Sigatoka through to Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki. Localised heavy downpours may trigger flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Strong wind warnings are also in place for the Western Division, including the Yasawa Islands and Mamanuca Islands, as well as Kadavu, the Lau Islands, Lomaiviti Islands, Macuata Province, Bua Province and Taveuni.

Winds in the west are expected to average 45 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 75 kilometres per hour. In Macuata and Bua, winds will strengthen to around 40 kilometres per hour, gusting to 60 kilometres per hour. Rough to very rough seas are forecast, posing risks for mariners.

Across much of the country, occasional to prolonged periods of rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms are expected through tonight. In the Central Division, including Suva, Nausori and Navua, heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast with temperatures ranging between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Similar conditions are forecast for the Northern Division, including Labasa, Savusavu and Nabouwalu, where strong winds are expected to develop and heavy rain may cause localised flooding.

In the maritime areas, including the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Lau and Lomaiviti, and Kadavu, strong northwesterly winds and heavy rain will continue into Monday, with rough seas persisting.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain alert remains in force for Rotuma. A trough of low pressure west of the island is bringing occasional heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms along with moderate to fresh northeasterly winds and moderate to rough seas.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is advising the public to remain vigilant particularly in flood-prone areas and to stay updated through official weather bulletins.

