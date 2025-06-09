Cyclone Urmil triggers flood warnings

Tropical Cyclone Urmil is not a direct threat to Fiji.

Its rain bands and troughs are causing heavy rain and strong winds across the Western Division.

Fiji Meteorological Office Director Misaeli Funaki has confirmed this in his update this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Nearly 200 millimeters of rain fell in the last 12 hours, with gusts up to 90 kilometers per hour.

The cyclone is about 580 kilometers south of Nadi and moving southeast.

A flood warning remains for low-lying areas along the Nakauvadra River in Rakiraki, Naseyani at Yaqara River, Tavua River and the Ba River flood plains.

A flood alert covers areas near the Nadi, Nawaka, and Tuva rivers in Nadroga. Water levels in Rakiraki, Tavua and Ba are above alert and warning levels.

Fijians are urged to stay safe and monitor conditions closely.

Strong northwesterly winds continue to affect Kadavu, Western Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, and the Lau and Lomaiviti islands.

Tide levels today reached 2.23 meters in Lautoka and 2.01 meters in Suva. River flooding is the main hazard. Communities are advised to stay indoors and avoid low-lying areas.

Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected until Tuesday. Winds will remain gusty in exposed areas. Rough seas may affect coastal communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.