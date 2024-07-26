Panapasa denies charges

Suspended Assistant Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa

Suspended Assistant Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa has pleaded not guilty to her charges in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Panapasa is charged with two counts of abuse of office and an alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

It is alleged that between 1st August 2023 and 30th October 2023, the accused allegedly committed an arbitrary act of abuse of authority, whereby she instructed Fiji Corrections Service officers to facilitate the use of building materials for her private residence.

Article continues after advertisement

Also, it is alleged that between 1st August 2023 and 31st October 2023, Panapasa allegedly altered a weekly report to justify the use of the building materials for her private residence.

The FICAC counsel informed the court that there were no admissions in the caution interview.

The matter has been adjourned to 26th August for pre-trial conference.