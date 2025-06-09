Consumer Council, Growers Fund team up to protect farmers’ finances

[Source: Consumer Council of Fiji/Facebook]

The Consumer Council of Fiji and the Sugar Cane Growers Fund have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen financial literacy, consumer protection and responsible financial practices among sugarcane farmers.

The partnership will see both institutions collaborate on awareness programs, training sessions and outreach initiatives to help growers better understand financial management, lending processes and their rights under consumer and financial laws.

Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil says the partnership marks a milestone in advancing rural consumer protection, empowering farmers to make informed financial decisions.

“This partnership represents more than just a formal agreement — it is a commitment to empower our farmers as informed consumers. Through joint awareness initiatives, research collaborations and training programs, we will work together to strengthen financial literacy and ensure growers have the confidence to make sound financial decisions,”

She says the partnership will create a platform for ongoing dialogue, learning and collaboration, reaffirming both organisations’ dedication to fairness, transparency and consumer protection within Fiji’s sugar industry.

Sugar Cane Growers Fund CEO Raj Sharma says the MoU formalises the collaboration between the two institutions to promote responsible financial practices and ensure growers are empowered to make informed choices.

He says the partnership will support national efforts to strengthen financial literacy by conducting joint outreach programs, community awareness campaigns and advocacy for responsible lending and borrowing.

The MoU will remain in effect for five years and reflects both institutions’ commitment to building an informed, resilient and financially secure sugarcane farming community.

