Committee defies Acting PM, confirms Samuels as Fiji’s Miss Pacific representative

The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant committee has moved to defy a statement by Acting Prime Minister Filimoni Vosarogo, confirming it will proceed with Ailava Samuels as Fiji’s official representative to the regional pageant.

This follows a public statement by Vosarogo, who said Cabinet had approved funding for the Miss Fiji Pageant and the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant on the understanding that the Miss Fiji winner would represent the country at the regional event.

Vosarogo stressed that Cabinet decisions must be respected, particularly where public funds are involved, describing Cabinet as the apex decision-making body of government.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Pacific Islands Pageant Secretariat and local organising committee have rejected that position.

In a statement, the committee said it was acting under the directive of the line minister for Local Government and Housing, who has instructed organisers to proceed with Miss Ailava Samuels.

The committee says the Acting Prime Minister’s statement contradicts the position of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the minister who presented the Cabinet paper for approval.

It further maintains that government does not interfere in the operational decisions of independent pageant organisations, including the selection of representatives, which are governed by pageant rules, licensing arrangements, and regional affiliations.

The committee has also confirmed it has received written recognition from the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant Secretariat formally registering Ailava Samuels as Fiji’s representative.

It warns that any attempt to remove her would result in Fiji being left without a representative at the pageant.

Following Vosarogo’s statement, the committee says it has been further instructed by the line minister to disregard the Acting Prime Minister’s comments and continue preparations as planned.

The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant is scheduled to be hosted in Nadi next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.